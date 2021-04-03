Five data initiatives that help improve lives in India: report

Novel ways to create and use data enable civil society to hold governments accountable for policies and to better monitor corruption. For example, utilizing crowdsourced data and web scraping (extracting data from websites), social media discussion boards are emerging as ways in which local leaders can act against corrupt officials and receive realtime feedback on the impact of anticorruption policies. The “I paid a bribe" online initiative launched in 2011 by the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy in India has developed into one of the largest crowdsourced anticorruption platforms in the world. This tool collects citizens’ reports of corrupt behaviour and merges them with geospatial data to highlight problem areas. In doing so, it empowers individuals, civil society, and governments to fight corrupt behaviour.