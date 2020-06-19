Five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for positive patients in Delhi

“The covid-19 situation in Delhi is reviewed regularly in the ministry of home affairs and it was observed that ‘home isolation’ without physical contact to monitor patients may be a reason for increase in spread of covid-19 infection in Delhi. To limit spread of covid-19, in view of the surge in cases, it is felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the surveillance teams of the district surveillance officers under overall supervision of the district magistrate," the order said.