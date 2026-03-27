Five dead in massive avalanche in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; rescue ops underway

Five people were killed on Friday in a massive avalanche in Ladakh. Many people are stranded as Srinagar-Leh highway remains blocked, while snow clearance and rescue operations are underway, according to PTI . The incident took place at Zoji La.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, took to X and said, “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation.”