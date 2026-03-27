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Five dead in massive avalanche in Ladakh; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; rescue ops underway

A massive avalanche in Ladakh killed five people on Friday. Many remain stranded as the Srinagar-Leh highway is blocked. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the Lieutenant Governor monitoring the situation and directing local authorities to mobilise relief efforts.

Garvit Bhirani
Published27 Mar 2026, 07:58 PM IST
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5 dead in Ladakh avalanche; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; rescue ops underway (Image: @PTI)
5 dead in Ladakh avalanche; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; rescue ops underway (Image: @PTI)
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Five people were killed on Friday in a massive avalanche in Ladakh. Many people are stranded as Srinagar-Leh highway remains blocked, while snow clearance and rescue operations are underway, according to PTI. The incident took place at Zoji La.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, took to X and said, “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation.”

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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