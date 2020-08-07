ERNAKULAM: Four were found dead and at least 80 others are feared to be trapped after a landslide hit a labour camp in Kerala's biggest tourism hub, Munnar in Idukki district, according to local news channels. The deaths have not been officially confirmed yet. Visuals from region, shared by officials who reached on the spot, showed rescue workers walking through heaps of mud and blackened thatched roofs collapsed in the soil.

"The fatalities could increase," said Kerala's forest minister K Raju. "About 20 families, in four lanes of the labour colony, are feared to be trapped," he said. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has called for an emergency meeting.

"An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest & Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts. Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki," Vijayan tweeted.

The landslide followed a night of heavy rain, flooding residential area, pausing vehicular traffic, and threatening to disrupt the state's covid-19 response, in most hilly districts. The landslide region alone had a torrential downpour of more than 30 cm for the last two days, in which a temporary bridge that connected it to the outside world also collapsed, according to senior officials.

The rescue operations are also struck with difficulty to access the place and climate adversities, said Raju. The Pettimudi estate, where the landslide is said to have occurred, is on the way to Eravikulam National Park in the Rajamala area of Idukki. It is one of the hardest areas to access in the state, surrounded by thick forests and only having narrow unpaved roads. It is also one of the least developed regions in terms of healthcare.

The tea estate labourers who populate the place and tribals from Edamalakudy, Kerala's only tribal grama panchayat deep inside the forest, are at the forefront of rescue operations now as only a few police and forest officials have been able to reach there, according to local reports.

The landslide is likely to have occurred at around 4 am, but the scale of the damage only came out later in the morning when it was reported by some of the rescued people, who walked to the nearest forest officials kilometers away, according to local reports. The rescued are admitted to Tata Tea General Hospital, Munnar.

"We have dispatched police, forest officials and team of National Disaster Response Force for the rescue operation. But the access to the place has become tough by the collapse of a temporary bridge. The state is also exploring the use of helicopters for the rescue but the topography of the place and the climate are adverse to it," said Raju.

Kerala had witnessed a major tragedy in the previous monsoon rains too. In 2018, it witnessed the worst flooding ever, killing 483 people. In 2019, a landslide in the hilly district Malappuram resulted in the death of 49 people.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

