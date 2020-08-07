Five dead, scores feared trapped after a landslide in Kerala's Munnar

The rescue operations are also struck with difficulty to access the place and climate adversities, said Raju. The Pettimudi estate, where the landslide is said to have occurred, is on the way to Eravikulam National Park in the Rajamala area of Idukki. It is one of the hardest areas to access in the state, surrounded by thick forests and only having narrow unpaved roads. It is also one of the least developed regions in terms of healthcare.