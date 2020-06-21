Subscribe
Home >News >India >Five deaths, 546 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Photo: PTI

Five deaths, 546 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

1 min read . 12:55 AM IST PTI

Of the 546 fresh cases, 458 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, followed by Ranga Reddy district with 50 cases

HYDERABAD : Telangana witnessed its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 546 new infections and five deaths being reported, taking the tally in the state to 7,072 and fatalities to 203.

Of the 546 fresh cases, 458 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 50 cases.

A state government bulletin said 3,506 people have been discharged so far, while 3,363 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 3,188 samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 53,757 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh on Saturday said his gunman has tested positive for the virus and that he underwent the test whose result is awaited.

In a video message, he expressed confidence that he would defeat the virus even if he tested positive.

