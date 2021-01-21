Five die in fire at Serum Institute’s plant near Pune

New Delhi: A fire broke at Serum Institute of India's under-construction site at its factory near Pune on Thursday, which killed five people and led to enormous financial damages to the company.

“Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under-installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri," Serum Institute chairman and managing director Cyrus S. Poonawalla said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter, adding that the company will be offering a compensation of Rs2.5 million to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norm.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at a site near the company's existing production at Manjri, a suburb near Pune, where vaccine manufacturing equipment was being installed for upcoming production of non-covid vaccines, a person aware of the development said.

While the company’s covid-19 vaccine Covishield is being produced at another site at Manjri, there has been no impact on its manufacturing, and the extent of damage and impact on other upcoming vaccines will only be determined in the next few days, he said.

The site will now have to be rebuilt and new equipment will have to be set up, which will hit launches of new products as well as lead to significant financial loss for the company, he said. However, it will not affect the launch of Covavax, Serum Institute’s version of US-based Novavax’s promising covid-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla told business news channel CNBC-TV18 that new product launches will be hit, and there will be equipment damages of “100s of crores" and “more than ₹1000 crore in revenue loss over the next one to two years due to the fire".

However, in a tweet following the incident, he said "I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of Covishield production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute."

As of 6 pm, the fire had been extinguished and search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, told Mint, adding that they are also investigating what had caused the fire.

“We rescued nine people using hydraulic platforms and rescue tools at the site and we found five casualties as of now. Search and rescue is still going on," Ranpise said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said that the CM spoke to Adar Poonawalla and told him that he will inspect the site on Friday.

“The Chief Minister will leave for Pune by helicopter at 3 pm. At around 3.30 pm, they will visit and inspect the burning serum plant in Hadapsar area," the chief minister’s office said.

The concern among government officials, including Thackeray, is understandable as Covishield is one of two covid-19 vaccines which are currently being manufactured and administered in India, and the Ministry of External Affairs has also gifted some doses of the vaccine to some neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

Most of Serum Institute's manufacturing capacity of 1.5 billion doses of vaccine is located in Pune. The company is currently manufacturing about 50-60 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which it will scale up to 100 million per month by February end or early March.

(Kalpana Pathak from Mumbai contributed to the story.)

