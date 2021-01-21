Five die in fire at Serum Institute’s plant near Pune

“Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under-installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri," Serum Institute chairman and managing director Cyrus S. Poonawalla said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter, adding that the company will be offering a compensation of Rs2.5 million to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}