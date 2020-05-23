Five districts report 55% of India’s new cases in last two days

Over the past seven days, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have seen the highest spike in active cases among the ten states with the most cases. These three states have 63 percent of all new covid cases in the past seven days. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, which account for 15 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Punjab’s count has come down from 1,598 last Saturday to 143 after hundreds of patients were discharged.