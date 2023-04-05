5 drown in tank at Chennai temple during festival, cops recover bodies1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:45 PM IST
- The young men were all believed to be priests of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple. The Tamil Nadu police has recovered the bodies of five young men.
Five young men drowned in Chennai's Moovarasampet tank, during the Dharmalingeshwarar temple's Theerthavari festival, that was being held on Wednesday morning. The tragic incident took place near Keelkattalai, a suburb in south Chennai.
