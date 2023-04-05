Five young men drowned in Chennai's Moovarasampet tank, during the Dharmalingeshwarar temple's Theerthavari festival, that was being held on Wednesday morning. The tragic incident took place near Keelkattalai, a suburb in south Chennai.

The young men were all believed to be priests of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple. The Tamil Nadu police has recovered the bodies of five young men.

According to a report on The Hindu, the men are said of be between the ages of 18-23. All the bodies were retrieved from the tank and sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The Palavanthangal police had been informed about the tragic incident, when they reached the spot with Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The five victims were identified as Raghavan of Madipakkam, Yogeswaran of Keelkattalai, and Vanesh, Raghavan and R. Surya of Nanganallur, as reported by The Hindu.

The incident left the community in shock, with senior officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department also present at the site of the tragedy, reported India Today.