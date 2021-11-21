Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five entities fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar for causing pollution

The authorities said water sprinkling is being done on roads and anti-smog guns have also been installed to control air pollution.
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST PTI

a total fine of 11 lakh and 5 thousand was imposed on five entities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for causing air pollution

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of 10 lakh on an industrial unit here for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said on Sunday.

During checking of several firms, the team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of 10 lakh on an industrial firm in Bannagar village, 50,000 each on two people for keeping building construction material in the open, 25,000 on a jaggery-making unit and 5,000 on a person for burning garbage, they said.

Thus, a total fine of 11 lakh and 5 thousand was imposed on five entities in the district for causing air pollution, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the authorities said water sprinkling is being done on roads and anti-smog guns have also been installed to control air pollution.

The UPPCB regional officer cautioned that strict action will be taken against those violating anti-pollution norms in the district.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!