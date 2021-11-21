Five entities fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar for causing pollution

Five entities fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar for causing pollution1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
a total fine of ₹11 lakh and 5 thousand was imposed on five entities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for causing air pollution
A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on an industrial unit here for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said on Sunday.
During checking of several firms, the team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of ₹10 lakh on an industrial firm in Bannagar village, ₹50,000 each on two people for keeping building construction material in the open, ₹25,000 on a jaggery-making unit and ₹5,000 on a person for burning garbage, they said.
Thus, a total fine of ₹11 lakh and 5 thousand was imposed on five entities in the district for causing air pollution, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the authorities said water sprinkling is being done on roads and anti-smog guns have also been installed to control air pollution.
The UPPCB regional officer cautioned that strict action will be taken against those violating anti-pollution norms in the district.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
