Five executives at Nykaa resign in latest departures1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Among the exits are Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer of fashion division Gopal Asthana, and Chief Executive Officer of wholesale business Vikas Gupta - all executives of Nykaa
Five executives at India's Nykaa have resigned, a spokesperson said on Friday, the latest departures at the beauty company amid intensifying competition and a falling stock price.
