Five global crises that will keep you on edge this year

The Ukraine war may continue well into 2023 and poses a few key threats. President Zelensky’s troops will press their offensive against Russians on Ukrainian soil. An attack on Moscow-held territories like Crimea may push Ukraine and its backers to a catastrophic conflict with Russia. The possibility of further Russian defeats may trigger another round of nuclear threats from Moscow. Another concern is the staggering financial cost of rebuilding Ukraine and addressing its refugee crisis. With the bill running into hundreds of billions, it is clear that the country, and its backers, have a mountain to climb in 2023.