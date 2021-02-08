Five Indian B-Schools in top 100 best schools in the world

NEW DELHI: Five Indian B-Schools , including four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), rank among the top 100 in the world, according to Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2021.

According to the rankings. released on Monday, Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 23rd, while IIM Bangalore has been placed at 35. The IIMs at Calcutta and Ahmedabad were placed at 44 and 48 positions, respectively, and IIM Indore was ranked 94.

While IIM Indore entered the top 100 league for the first time, ISB improved four positions and IIM-A climbed 13 positions to be ranked this time around. IIM Calcutta, however, dropped two spots and IIM Bangalore fell eight rungs.

FT Ranking is considered a parameter of quality of MBA and executives, management education aspirants, and businesses all over rating it highly. The FT global rankings use data including alumni salaries three years after they graduate, the quantity of research published in quality journals, overall satisfaction of students, and the diversity of students and faculty, among other factors.

This year INSEAD, based in France and Singapore, was placed at the top of the list, followed by London Business School (the UK) and Chicago Booth School of Business (US). Data gathering was disrupted last year because of the pandemic, which led a number of US schools including Harvard, Stanford and Wharton suspend participation, FT said in its website.

IIM Calcutta said it performed well in categories including career progress, female student percentage and inclusion of international makeup of its faculty. To be sure one year executive MBA programs of IIMs were part of this ranking evaluation.

“This reiterates our commitment to delivering the best quality of management education at IIMC. Moreover, the success of our alumni over the years is a true testament to this commitment…The global education sector was shocked to the core in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical education delivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and most countries like ours, are still struggling to get back on their feet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely. However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing a blended model for learning continuity. Education in the new normal will be about resilience and non-stop learning," Anju Seth, director, IIM Calcutta said over email.

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said they have entered the FT-100 list for the one-year full time executive post graduate program and have done well on parameters including corporate social responsibility, research and overall satisfactions. “Our next goal is to improve our international rankings further," Rai said.

ISB which was ranked number one from India and third in Asia said it continued to progress in the weighted salary and career service rank year on year. “This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB's efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce. The increasing number of prominent business schools from India making their mark globally makes the world notice India as a destination for high-quality management education," said Rajendra Srivastava, dean of ISB.

