Five Indian B-Schools in top 100 best schools in the world

“This reiterates our commitment to delivering the best quality of management education at IIMC. Moreover, the success of our alumni over the years is a true testament to this commitment…The global education sector was shocked to the core in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. The physical education delivery model as we knew it came to a standstill and most countries like ours, are still struggling to get back on their feet and bring students back to physical classrooms safely. However, we emerged strongly in adversity by introducing a blended model for learning continuity. Education in the new normal will be about resilience and non-stop learning," Anju Seth, director, IIM Calcutta said over email.