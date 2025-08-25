Five influencers face Supreme Court's flak for making insensitive jokes on disabilities - Who are they?

The Supreme Court, on Monday, pulled up five social media influencers, including 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina, for making insensitive jokes on disabilities.
"It is like purging contempt," Justice Kant said while asking the influencers to apprise the court on how much penalty they were willing to pay, which in turn can be used for the treatment of people suffering from rare genetic disorders like spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
The five influencers are:
In one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, Samay Raina brought up a charity campaign for a two-month-old baby battling a rare disease, for which a single life-saving injection cost ₹16 crore. The drug, used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy, is often the only hope for survival.
Turning to a woman in the audience, Raina quipped whether the parents might change their minds about giving the injection once they actually managed to raise the money — a remark that later drew widespread criticism.
Except Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, four influencers including Raina were present in the courtroom on Monday, August 25.
The Supreme Court asked the influencers to display their unconditional apology in their podcasts or shows for ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders.