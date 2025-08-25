Five influencers face Supreme Court's flak for making insensitive jokes on disabilities - Who are they?

The Supreme Court, on Monday, pulled up five social media influencers, including 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina, for making insensitive jokes on disabilities.

"It is like purging contempt," Justice Kant said while asking the influencers to apprise the court on how much penalty they were willing to pay, which in turn can be used for the treatment of people suffering from rare genetic disorders like spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Who are the 5 influencers? The five influencers are:

Samay Raina - He is the host of India's Got Latent. Samay Raina, and his show got embroiled in controversy last year after Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘watch you parents have s**’ remark in one of the episodes.

Vipul Goyal - A comedian, and an actor, Vipul Goyal plays the main protagonist in the web-series Humorously Yours. The show is produced by The Viral Fever.

Balraj Singh Ghai - He was a regular co-host and sat on the judging panel of 'India's Got Latent' with Samay Raina and others. According to his profile on LinkedIn, Ghai is also the founder of The Habitat Studios, which was vandalised by MNS workers last year after Kunal Kamra's show. He is also the founder of The Habitat Canteen and Hotel Unicontinental.

Nishant Jagdish Tanwar - He goes by the name ‘Rider OP’. He became more prominent after he did a special show for Amazon Prime in 2018

Sonali Thakkar - Also known as Sonali Aditya Desai, she transitioned from being an accountant to becoming a stand-up comedian. He has nearly 140,000 Instagram followers and around 17,000 on YouTube. What joke led to the SC order? In one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, Samay Raina brought up a charity campaign for a two-month-old baby battling a rare disease, for which a single life-saving injection cost ₹16 crore. The drug, used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy, is often the only hope for survival.

Turning to a woman in the audience, Raina quipped whether the parents might change their minds about giving the injection once they actually managed to raise the money — a remark that later drew widespread criticism.

What did SC say? Except Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai, four influencers including Raina were present in the courtroom on Monday, August 25.