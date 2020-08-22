Five intruders, trying to enter India from Pakistan, shot dead by BSF

Five intruders, trying to enter India from Pakistan, shot dead by BSF1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
According to BSF, jawans deployed at the border spotted suspicious movement, and their repeated attempts to dissuade the intruders were met with firing
NEW DELHI : The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed near the International Border (IB) shot dead 5 intruders who were trying to enter India from Pakistan side on Saturday morning.
According to BSF, jawans deployed at the border spotted suspicious movement, and their repeated attempts to dissuade the intruders were met with firing.
"Alert troops of 103 Bn BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the International Border. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, five intruders were shot dead. Intensive search operation is underway," BSF said.
Local police are investigating the matter and the bodies have been recovered from the farmlands close to the IB.
