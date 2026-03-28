Five key Delhi stretches to be transformed into 24x7 vibrant street hubs: Here's all you need to know

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is planning to convert five key stretches in New Delhi into 24*7 "complete street" corridors, which will make the roads economically vibrant, friendlier for pedestriansm, as well as make them social hotspots.

Sandhu held a meeting on Thursday with experts as well as urban planners from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in order to redevelop these transit corridors.

"A comprehensive presentation was made by the reputed School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, on the redevelopment of transit corridors in Delhi, aimed at transforming them into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented and recreational stretches functional 24x7," Sandhu said in a post on X.

"This impactful initiative aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urban rejuvenation—promoting tourism, boosting local consumption, and generating employment opportunities," he added.

Sandhu also said that "Such an ambitious endeavour will require strong cooperation and seamless coordination among the Capital’s various civic agencies."

Sandhu said that he has assured Prof Dr Virendra Kr Paul, Director, SPA Delhi, of "full support in examining the project’s viability and facilitating effective inter-agency coordination for its successful implementation."

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, five stretches that have been identified for the first phase of the project include the Minto Road-ITO-Karkardoorma corridor (an important link in east Delhi that has significant metro connectivity); the Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate area; the Netaji Subhash Marg–Shantivan–Mahatma Gandhi Marg which lies along the river Yamuna. This area also lies close to the IP Estate and the ITO metro stations.

Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar crossing and the Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden are also included in this initial plan. These two areas also boast of crucial commercial activities and can provide multi-modal connections across the city.

As per the HT report, Sandhu has suggested that the Kingsway Camp–Mall Road stretch should be next in line when time comes to plan for and implement the next phase.

Stress is being put on public transport and mobility which is non-motorised. Civic challenges, which including flooding during monsoons as well as dust pollution, will be tackled through silt management, improved stormwater drainage, as well as roadside plantations, the report revealed.

Third-party quality checks will be carried out in order to ensure strict specifications are followed. A framework for long-term operations as well as maintenance (with the help of revenue-generating models) in these areas will also be built into the project for making it sustainable.