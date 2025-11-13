Six killed, several injured in major accident in Pune’s Navale Bridge area

At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, police said, as reported by ANI.

Eight to ten others were injured in the accident on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said, as reported by PTI. “As per preliminary information, five people died, while eight to 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital,” said a police officer.

In videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles which are engulfed in huge fire. "We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," stated the officer.

The Fire Brigade rushed water tankers to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he added. The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway.