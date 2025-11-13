Subscribe

Six killed, several injured in major accident in Pune’s Navale Bridge area

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Pune resulted in six fatalities and eight to ten injuries when a car was crushed between two burning container trucks. Emergency services responded quickly to extinguish the flames and assist the injured.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Advertisement
A major accident at Pune's Navale Bridge resulted in at least six fatalities and 10 injuries, involving eight vehicles.
A major accident at Pune's Navale Bridge resulted in at least six fatalities and 10 injuries, involving eight vehicles.

At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near the Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, police said, as reported by ANI.

Advertisement

Eight to ten others were injured in the accident on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said, as reported by PTI. “As per preliminary information, five people died, while eight to 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital,” said a police officer.

In videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles which are engulfed in huge fire. "We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," stated the officer.

Advertisement

The Fire Brigade rushed water tankers to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he added. The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaSix killed, several injured in major accident in Pune’s Navale Bridge area
Read Next Story