The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.
At least five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, police said. The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.
