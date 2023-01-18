Five Meghalaya MLAs inclusing minister resign ahead of poll date announcement

Five sitting members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, including the state's Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Tongkhar, resigned from their positions on Wednesday, just hours before the Election Commission announced the dates for the state's upcoming polls.
The other legislators who resigned include Shitlang Pale (Saipung) of the Trinamool Congress, Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) and PT Sawkmie (Mawlai) of the Congress party (who were suspended), and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang (Nongkrem). These legislators are expected to join the United Democratic Party (UDP).
According to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons, the Speaker of the Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh, received the resignation letters in person. It's worth noting that Lyngdoh is also the president of the UDP, a key alliance partner in the Conrad Sangma-led government. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, which is currently in power, is led by Sangma's National People's Party and also includes the BJP as a member. This alliance has managed to last its full term in power, which is a rarity in the state with over 50 years.
The move of these MLAs to join the UDP is seen as a major blow to the Congress party, which has been facing internal turmoil and infighting in recent times. The Congress has been in power in Meghalaya for several terms, but has been facing a tough competition from the UDP and other regional parties in recent years.
The upcoming election is likely to be a closely contested battle between the Congress, UDP, and other regional parties, with the BJP also expected to make a strong push for power. The resignation of these MLAs is seen as a sign of the growing frustration with the Congress party and a move towards regional parties.
Sangma, who is the National People's Party supremo, leads the ruling six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The BJP, which has two MLAs, is part of the MDA.
The MDA government is the third coalition to last its full term in power in the state in over 50 years.
