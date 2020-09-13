Five memos about change from the CEO war room

If history serves as a guide, this expectation may not be misguided. A global analysis of company performance during and after the 2008 financial crisis reveals that companies that get the recovery right during the crisis go on to create sustained value (see chart). These winners experienced 14% year-on-year EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) growth over 10 years versus stagnant EBIT for those who failed to handle the crisis well. Indeed, companies usually make more dramatic gains and losses during downturns than in stable times.