Five militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 05:53 PM IST Agencies

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said

Srinagar: A total of five militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The encounter went on for a few hours today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces.

In the exchange of fire, three militants were killed earlier, the official said.

He said their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained.

The Indian Army said, "Joint operation was launched in the early hours today on J&K Police input. 5 terrorists have been eliminated, no collateral damage. Operation still in progress.

