Five months since lockdown, mobility continues to remain limited

‘Retail and recreation’ has not seen a drastic improvement in the last two months. According to the latest data, as on 17 August, it is 45% below the baseline. It is a similar in case of movement at transit stations and workplaces. Having recovered steadily in the beginning of June, these parameters still remained substantially below the ‘baseline’. Workplaces and transit stations are about one-third away from normal physical presence, while footfall at the park is 50% below the pre-covid level.