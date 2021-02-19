Five more states undertake power sector reforms to access higher borrowing limit

The finance ministry on Friday allowed additional borrowing permission to five more states, namely Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand after the states undertook necessary power sector reforms.

The reforms in the form of reduction either in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses or in average cost of supply and average revenue realization (ACS-ARR) gap are two of the three reforms in power sector stipulated by the Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance for accessing additional borrowing.

Besides these five states, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have undertaken the third reform in the power sector--Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) of electricity subsidy to farmers. Consequently, these two states were given additional borrowing permission of Rs. 2,938 crore, equivalent to 0.15% of their GSDP. Thus, the seven states who have undertaken power sector reforms so far have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs. 5,032 crore.

In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, the centre on 17 May last year enhanced the borrowing limit of states by 2 percentage points of their GSDP to 5%. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking four citizen centric reforms by the states such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform; urban local body/ utility reforms; and power sector reforms.

Till now, 21 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform linked borrowing permissions. Out of these, 16 states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, 18 states have done ease of doing business reforms, 6 states have done local body reforms and 7 states have undertaken power sector reforms. Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs.­­­ 91,667 crore.

The 15th Finance Commission has pegged the borrowing limits of states at 4% of GSDP for FY22, 3.5% for FY23 and 3% of GSDP from FY24 to FY26. The commission has also recommended an extra annual borrowing space for the states of 0.5% of their GSDP for the period FY22 to FY25, based on performance criteria in the power sector.

