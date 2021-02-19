Five more states undertake power sector reforms to access higher borrowing limit

In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, the centre on 17 May last year enhanced the borrowing limit of states by 2 percentage points of their GSDP to 5%. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking four citizen centric reforms by the states such as implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System; ease of doing business reform; urban local body/ utility reforms; and power sector reforms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}