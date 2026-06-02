Five new judges appointed to Supreme Court: Here's a look at each of their careers

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, administered the oath of office on Tuesday to five newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court, thus taking the number of judges at the country's apex court to a record 37.

The oath of office was administered by the CJI to justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli, and V Mohana.

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The swearing-in comes ahead of the retirement of two senior SC judges this month – Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice J K Maheshwari, who are set to retire on 16 and 28 June, respectively.

On 27 May, the names of these five judges were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, and the appointments came through within a span of four days.

Here we take a look at these five judges:

Justice Sheel Nagu Justice Sheel Nagu was born on 1 January, 1965 and enrolled as an advocate in October 1987. On 27 May, 2011, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and became a permanent judge there on 23 May, 2013.

On 25 May, 2024, Justice Nagu was appointed the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and on 9 July, 2024, he took oath as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Justice Nagu was part of the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee, which conducted an enquiry into the allegations of discovery of burnt wads of cash at the residence of then Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in March last year.

Justice Chandrashekhar Born on 25 May, 1965, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar completed his LLB from the University of Delhi's Campus Law Centre in 1993.

On 17 January, 2013, he was appointed an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court, and became a permanent judge at the court on 27 June, 2014.

From 29 December 2023 to 4 July, 2024, he was the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court. On 5 July, 2024, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

On 5 September, he was appointed to the position of the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

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Justice Chandrashekhar was part of the three-member committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to probe the grounds for the removal of Justice Varma.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was born on 26 December 1964 and obtained his LLB degree in 1988, also from the Delhi University's Campus Law Centre.

He enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi as an advocate on 1 August, 1988, and was designated as a senior advocate in July 2011 by the Delhi High Court. He was elevated to the post of an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on 7 April, 2013, and was made a permanent judge there on 18 March, 2015.

Justice Arun Palli Justice Arun Palli was born on 18 September 1964 and completed his Bachelor of Laws from Panjab University in 1988.

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He was designated as a senior advocate on 26 April, 2007. Justice Palli was elevated to the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 28 December, 2013.

He was appointed the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and took the oath of office there on 16 April, 2025.

V Mohana Justice V Mohana was a senior lawyer before her appointment as a Supreme Court judge. She graduated from the Coimbatore Law College in 1988 and has been practising as a lawyer since then.

She was designated a senior lawyer by the Supreme Court in 2015.

She will be one of the two serving women judges in the Supreme Court, the other one being Justice B V Nagarathna, who has been a judge at the top court since 31 August 2021.

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Justice Nagarathna will become the Chief Justice of India in September 2027. She will be the CJI for more than a month.

With agency inputs.

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