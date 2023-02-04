Five new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court of India on Saturday, following a nod from the Centre. The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between the Executive and the Judiciary over the process of judicial appointments to the SC and high courts.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had extended his best wishes to them earlier in the day. Their names were recommended by the six-member Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.

The five new judges will take oath at 10.30 am on February 6. According to reports quoting sources, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath to the five judges in a ceremony to be held at the apex court's auditorium in its new building complex.

Once they take oath the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges - two short of its full strength.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2023

Here's all you need to know about the five judges:

Justice Pankaj Mithal - Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court

Justice Pankaj Mittal graduated with a degree Commerce from Allahabad University in 1982. He completed his LLB from Meerut College in 1985 and then enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. He practiced for several years at the Allahabad High Court. He served as a judge for both the Allahabad HC and the Jammu and Kashmir HC before being elevated to Chief Justice in January 2021. He served as the Chief Justice of J&K HC for a little more than a year before being appointed to the top post with Rajasthan HC.

Justice Sanjay Karol - Chief Justice, Patna High Court

Justice Sanjay Karol was appointed as the Chief Justive of Patna HC in November 2019. Prior to that, he had served as the CJ of Tripura HC and as the Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He had been elevated as a judge with the latter in March 2007. He graduated with honours in History from Government Degree College in Shimla and obtained a degree in law from HP University before enrolling as an advocate.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar - Chief Justice, Manipur High Court

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar took oath as the Chief Justice of Manipur HC in February 2021. Prior to that, he had served as a judge with the Andhra Pradehs HC and the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh. He graduated with a degree in commerce from Hyderabad's Nizam college before securing a law degree from Delhi University in 1988. He was attached to the office of his father and gained exposure to various branches of law after enrolling as a member of the bar council.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah - Patna High Court

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah has served as a judge with the Patna HC since June 2011. He was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court in October 2021 before being re-transferred to Patna HC after a few months. He belongs to an eminent family hailing from Bihar and got his law degree from Patna Law College. In the past he has also made appearances before the Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand high court, as well as the Supreme Court.

Justice Manoj Misra - Allahabad High Court

Justice Manoj Misra graduated with a degree in law from the University of Allahabad before enrolling as an advocate in 1988. He practised in Civil, Revenue, Criminal and Constitutional sides at Allahabad High Court before being elevated as an additional judge in November 2011. He took oath as a permanent judge in August 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)