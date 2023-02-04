Five new SC judges to take oath on February 6 - All you need to know about them

Justice Pankaj Mittal graduated with a degree Commerce from Allahabad University in 1982. He completed his LLB from Meerut College in 1985 and then enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. He practiced for several years at the Allahabad High Court. He served as a judge for both the Allahabad HC and the Jammu and Kashmir HC before being elevated to Chief Justice in January 2021. He served as the Chief Justice of J&K HC for a little more than a year before being appointed to the top post with Rajasthan HC.