With the domestic flight operations resuming on 25 May in a phased manner amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, five more passengers from two different IndiGo flights that fkew from Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 today, the carrier said.

Of these infected passengers, three are from IndiGo's Delhi-Jammu flight 6E955 on Tuesday who have tested positive while two are were on board a 6E 908 Delhi-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday, the airline said.

Earlier during the day, the carrier had informed, "An asymptomatic passenger who travelled on IndiGo on 6E 7214 from Bangalore to Madurai on May 27, 2020 was discovered to be COVID-19 positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai on 27th May."

On Tuesday, IndiGo said its crew has been grounded for 14 days after a passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tested positive for coronavirus. The airline said passengers on the flight, which operated on Monday, have been notified.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19," said the airline in a statement. He is currently quarantined at an ESI state medical facility in Coimbatore.

Earlier, two passengers who had travelled with SpiceJet from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on 25 May have tested positive for Covid-19, said SpiceJet Spokesperson.

"Passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) & SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati)," the spokesperson added.

"COVID tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them," the carrier had said.

The news of the Covid-19 infection came in right after the domestic flight operations were resumed in the country in a phased manner on Monday after a period of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government from 25 March in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, a 50-year-old man who is a member of security staff in Air India and is a permanent resident of Delhi was tested positive for coronavirus while on board a Delhi-Ludhiana domestic flight.

