Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Five people killed in a mishap on Mathura-Yamuna expressway

Five people killed in a mishap on Mathura-Yamuna expressway

Five people were killed in a car accident. 
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Livemint

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At least five persons were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed.

At least five persons were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed.

The police further informed that the accident was caused by a collision between a car and a private bus when the bus was on its way from Agra to Noida.

The police further informed that the accident was caused by a collision between a car and a private bus when the bus was on its way from Agra to Noida.

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died, the police added.

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died, the police added.

Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway. 

Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!