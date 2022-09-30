Vyapam scam: Five accused sentenced to 7 years jail term, fine of 10,000

Special court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia on Thursday convicted Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh, Suresh Singh, and Ravi Kumar Rajput for their involvement in the 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal, known popularly by its acronym 'Vyapam'.
Five persons have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the vyapam case, according to the news agency PTI.
Apart from seven years of imprisonment, the court has also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each, said Manuji Upadhyay in an official statement. He also added hat 32 witnesses were examined along with 220 documents and other items.
According to the prosecution, Kamal, Amar, Nagendra, and Suresh had hired people to write the MP police constable recruitment exam in their place on April 7, 2013. Upadhyay informed that Ravi Rajput wrote the test for Nagendra.
The accused were convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (impersonation) 420 (cheating), 467 (transfer of valuable security) 468 (forged documents), and 471 (use of forged documents as genuine) as well as provisions of Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act, said CBI special prosecutor Satish Dinkar as quoted by news agency PTI.
The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013 after it was revealed that several exams conducted by it were rigged in exchange for money in Madhya Pradesh. The probe was transferred to the CBI in 2015.
The central investigative agency then filed a charge sheet against 490 of the accused people including three Vyapam officials and 170 guardians of the beneficiary candidates.
In the chargesheet, CBI submitted its findings on the allegations of tampering of the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) that had been seized by the MP Police. Based on the forensic reports and the other evidence gathered during investigation, CBI has concluded that there was no tampering in the HDD.
The CBI, in its Vyapam scam chargesheet, also said that the forensic analysis of the hard disk drives seized from Nitin Mohindra, an official at Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, by the Madhya Pradesh Police has shown that no files having letters “CM" were stored in them.
