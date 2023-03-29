Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is a space enthusiast, who shared the rare sight of the parade of five planets in the sky. He shared the video of five planets---Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus on his official Instagram account.

In the video, it can be seen that all these five planets are aligned in a straight line. It has turned internet users amazed.

“Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too," Big B captioned the video on the social media platform.

Take a look at the video below,

Since being posted, the Instagram video accumulated more than 2.2 million views, one lakh likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

“Rarest of Rare Astronomical Moment," a user wrote.

Another user said, “He's making me want to buy a telescope... A total influencer."

“Telescope-mounted camera," a third user commented.

“Samsung S23 ultra ka #Ad toh nahi hai na sir? (Sir, is this an ad for Samsung S23)," a fourth user asked.

NASA scientist Bill Cooke earlier told CBS News that the planets will be visible on March 28 and that the “alignment: will look “very pretty." The five planets were visible along the waxing crescent moon.

Jupiter appeared brighter than Mercury. Venus was the brightest planet among the whole group. Venus was brighter to the upper left of Jupiter and Mercury.

Venus was visible through the naked eye as it dazzled the most among all the other planets. Uranus was the most difficult to find without visual aids. Uranus appeared near Venus but very faintly.

Further, Mars also appeared very high in the sky and had a noticeable hue.