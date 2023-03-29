‘Five planets aligned in one line’, Amitabh Bachchan shares video | Watch1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all aligned in one line in the video shared by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is a space enthusiast, who shared the rare sight of the parade of five planets in the sky. He shared the video of five planets---Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus on his official Instagram account.
