Five Railway Territorial Army units to be disbanded

The Ministry of Railways has decided to disband 5 Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad. However, the Territorial Army located at Jamalpur will be retained
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Railways Ministry on Monday said it has decided to disband five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad following the recommendations of a review committee formed to assess the functional establishment of the six territorial army regiments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Railways Ministry on Monday said it has decided to disband five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad following the recommendations of a review committee formed to assess the functional establishment of the six territorial army regiments.
The Ministry of Railways with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army had constituted a committee of three executive directors/principal executive director to review the existing Functional Establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.
The Ministry of Railways with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army had constituted a committee of three executive directors/principal executive director to review the existing Functional Establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.
The Ministry of Railways said after reviewing the existing functional establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments, the committee recommended disbanding the five units located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Railways said after reviewing the existing functional establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments, the committee recommended disbanding the five units located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The review committee also recommended retaining the Railway Engineer Regiment located at Jamalpur for the operational role along route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence.
The review committee also recommended retaining the Railway Engineer Regiment located at Jamalpur for the operational role along route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence.
The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within a duration of nine months from the date of issue of Ministry of Railways letter dated 03.06.2022 and the modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence.
The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within a duration of nine months from the date of issue of Ministry of Railways letter dated 03.06.2022 and the modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence.
The Railway Territorial Army (TA) units were raised as an auxiliary force in 1949 under the Territorial Army Act, 1948, for maintaining rail communications in forward areas during active hostilities and maintenance of essential rail transportation in the country in peace time whenever required. These are manned primarily by the serving railway personnel with the help of small nucleus of permanent staff drawn from regular Army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Railway Territorial Army (TA) units were raised as an auxiliary force in 1949 under the Territorial Army Act, 1948, for maintaining rail communications in forward areas during active hostilities and maintenance of essential rail transportation in the country in peace time whenever required. These are manned primarily by the serving railway personnel with the help of small nucleus of permanent staff drawn from regular Army.