Five states recorded maximum covid-19 vaccination turn out

Five states Karnataka , West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded the maximum turn out of the covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday. As India entered 12th day of the countrywide covid-19 vaccination program on Wednesday in planned sessions across 28 States/UTs, over 79% of beneficiaries vaccinated were from above five States.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 crossed 23 lakh today with a total of 23,28,779 beneficiaries vaccinated through 41,599 sessions, as per the provisional report available with the union health ministry. At least 2,99,299 beneficiaries were vaccinated today through 5,308 sessions held on Wednesday alone.

“123 adverse events following immunisation were also during the vaccination drive. Total 16 persons have been hospitalized so far. 0.0007% people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

“In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalized at Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated on 23rd January and was hospitalized on 24th January. Total 9 deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths have been causally linked with covid-19 vaccination," he said.

Agnani further informed that in the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha has died. The post-mortem report is awaited. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death attributable to vaccination till date, he said. Meanwhile the burden of covid-19 continues to increase in the country but in parallel, the daily recoveries have also overtaken the daily new cases since last 20 days. Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305 today with 13,320 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.91%, according to the union health ministry.

“There has been continued focus of the Union and State/UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anticoagulants, and improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment," the health ministry said.

Over 84.52% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,290 newly recovered cases. 2,106 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 738 in Karnataka.

“The Union Government has supported the State/UT governments with sufficient quantity of ventilators, PPE kits, drugs, etc. Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of the patients in supervised home isolation," the government said.

At least 12,689 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 1,76,498 which compose 1.65% of India’s total Positive Cases. Around 84.73% of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases, the government said. Seven States/UTs account for 83.94%of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 19daily deaths and Chhattisgarh with 14. India has also reported only 1 death per million populationin the last seven days. While the number of total deaths in India so far is 1,54,998, the total tally of cases climbed to 1,06, 90,733 on Wednesday.

