Five states recorded maximum covid-19 vaccination turn out

Agnani further informed that in the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha has died. The post-mortem report is awaited. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death attributable to vaccination till date, he said. Meanwhile the burden of covid-19 continues to increase in the country but in parallel, the daily recoveries have also overtaken the daily new cases since last 20 days. Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305 today with 13,320 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.91%, according to the union health ministry.