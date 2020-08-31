Five states reject Centre’s borrowing proposal for meeting GST shortfall

Five non-BJP ruled states on Monday rejected the proposal mooted by the Central government at last Thursday’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting that states could borrow to meet their current GST revenue shortfall .

The states agreed during a meeting of finance ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Telangana and West Bengal to reject both the borrowing options mooted by the Centre, Chhattisgarh finance minister TS Singh Deo said in a tweet.

They also unanimously decided that the Centre should not delegate it's Constitutional obligation of meeting states’ revenue gap to states. The position taken by the states indicate that opposition parties could align together on economic issues. This is significant considering that political differences on GST related issues could echo in the coming monsoon session of Parliament.

The Council had on Thursday offered states two borrowing options to tide over their GST revenue shortfall as the GST cess collected from items like cars and tobacco was not adequate to compensate them this financial year.

As per this, states could either borrow ₹97,000 crores from the RBI or ₹2.35 trillion from the market under different terms.

“It was agreed among the States that the Center should make good the shortfall and most importantly, should only move through consensus in the GST Council instead of trying to push through its agenda in a majoritarian manner," Deo said.

He also said that the revenue shortfall was not an ‘act of God’ as the central government suggested.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said the states had no choice but to reject the proposals. “Now that we fully understand Centre’s intentions on GST compensation, we have no choice other than to reject them lock, stock and barrel," said Isaac.

“Enough is enough. No more surrender of states’ rights. GST compensation is our constitutional right," Isaac said in his tweet.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said in a letter to union finance minister and GST Council chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman that both the borrowing options offered were a breach of Constitutional assurance of compensation to states. “We thus take both the options with great regret as a clear breach of the solemn and constitutional assurance by the Central Government. We believe this as betrayal of the spirit of cooperative federalism that formed the backbone of GST-journey so far," said Badal in the letter. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio said in a statement that the five states resolved that the only legally tenable option to tide over states’ GST shortfall was to let the central government borrow the entire shortfall of Rs.2.35 trillion through RBI or any other suitable mechanism. “The repayment of the principal and the interest liability should start from 2022 and should be entirely serviced out of the receipt from the cess for which the GST Council should extend the period of levy of cess beyond five years or till the time it is required to repay the debt," said Sisodia.

Pretika Khanna contributed to this story.

