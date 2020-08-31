Five states reject Centre’s borrowing proposal for meeting GST shortfall

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio said in a statement that the five states resolved that the only legally tenable option to tide over states’ GST shortfall was to let the central government borrow the entire shortfall of Rs.2.35 trillion through RBI or any other suitable mechanism. “The repayment of the principal and the interest liability should start from 2022 and should be entirely serviced out of the receipt from the cess for which the GST Council should extend the period of levy of cess beyond five years or till the time it is required to repay the debt," said Sisodia.