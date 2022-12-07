Five states saw decline in southwest monsoon rainfall in last 30 years: Singh

Significant increasing trend was observed over Saurashtra & Kutch, Southeastern parts of Rajasthan, northern parts of Tamil Nadu, northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Mizoram, Konkan& Goa and Uttarakhand
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Nagaland have shown significant decrease in southwest monsoon rainfall during the last 30 years, said Union minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes of 29 states and union territories. The analysis was based on the IMD’s observational data of 30 years (1989- 2018) during the June-September southwest monsoon season from June to September.
He said the report highlights that annual rainfall over these five states along with the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have shown significant decreasing trends. “Other states do not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same period."
The minister added that considering district-wise rainfall, there are many districts in the country which show significant changes in southwest monsoon and annual rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018).
“With regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, significant increasing trend is observed over Saurashtra & Kutch, Southeastern parts of Rajasthan, Northern parts of Tamil Nadu, Northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Mizoram, Konkan& Goa and Uttarakhand," Singh said.
IMD has an effective forecast and dissemination mechanism through which necessary warnings and advisories are issued throughout the country well in advance for preparedness. The information on change in rainfall pattern is also shared with other stakeholders for its effective use and planning.
