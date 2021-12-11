NEW DELHI : The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation(WHO) . The most dangerous aspect of a viral infection is its severity.

Various organizations have pointed out at the transmissibility of the new variant. While a virus may be highly transmissible, its virulence is what defines the mortality rate among people.

The Delta variant has wreaked havoc around the world. Not only is it extremely infectious, but it also triggers mild to moderate to severe symptoms ranging from high fever, persistent cough to breathlessness, chest pain and low blood oxygen levels.

Symptoms you should look out for

•Cases so far have been reported to be mild



Given that the new strain has over 30 mutations in the spike protein, which is unlike any other previous strain, experts believe it can escape vaccine immunity, which is why it's spreading like wildfire. However, up until now, the cases around the world have been 'mild'. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that the newest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 may easily infect those who have either caught the virus earlier or been fully vaccinated. However, the global health agency also states that the disease will be milder as compared to the Delta variant.

•People suffer from fatigue



Similar to earlier variants, COVID's Omicron may lead to fatigue or extreme exhaustion. A person may feel overtired, experience low energy and may have a strong desire to rest, which can disrupt everyday activities. However, it is important to note that fatigue may arise out of other reasons and health problems too. Make sure to get yourself tested to confirm your condition.

•Patients complain of ‘scratchy’ throat



As per the South African doctor, Angelique Coetzee, individuals infected with the Omicron complained of "scratchy" throat rather than sore throat, which is unusual. While the two may be similar to an extent, the former may correlate more with irritation of the throat while the latter is more painful.

•Patients have also suffered mild fever that goes away on its own



Since the onset of novel coronavirus, mild to moderate fever is one of the tell-tale signs of COVID-19. But while fever from previous strains had a lingering effect on the patients, the current variant induces mild body temperature that gets better on its own, as per Dr. Coetzee.

•There could be night sweats and body ache



In another update by South Africa’s Department of Health, general practitioner doctor Unben Pillay listed down the symptoms patients were experiencing. He suggests that night sweats could be telling symptoms of the new Omicron variant that may arise at night. Night sweats occur when you sweat so profusely that your clothes and bedding become wet even if you're laying down in a cool area. This, according to the doctor, could be accompanied by other symptoms including "lots of body pain."

•Evidences of dry cough



Apart from that the doctor suggested that dry cough may also surface in people suffering with Omicron. It was one of the most common symptoms in previous strains as well. Dry cough is when you force out a hacking sound to clear any irritation in the throat of airways.

Newer evidence documented suggests that the new Omicron variant only triggers mild symptoms.

As opposed to symptoms from the previous variants, the Omicron variant is believed to show no signs of loss of smell and/or taste and there have been no cases of a stuffy, clogged nose, and those affected by the new strain have not complained of very high temperature.



