Five symptoms of Omicron variant you should not ignore

•Cases so far have been reported to be mildGiven that the new strain has over 30 mutations in the spike protein, which is unlike any other previous strain, experts believe it can escape vaccine immunity, which is why it's spreading like wildfire. However, up until now, the cases around the world have been 'mild'. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that the newest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 may easily infect those who have either caught the virus earlier or been fully vaccinated. However, the global health agency also states that the disease will be milder as compared to the Delta variant.