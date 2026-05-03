Five teenagers climb UP water tank ‘to record reel’, one dies, two rescued by IAF, others in critical condition

The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two children who were stranded overnight atop a water tank in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Five children were stranded on Saturday after they climbed the structure, reportedly to make a reel. A 10-year-old boy died as the staircase of a defunct water tank collapsed as the children started descending. Two others — Golu (12), Sunny (14) — fell and remain in critical condition.

"An incident occurred when five children climbed atop a water tank to record a reel, and when the stairs broke, three of them fell from the water tank. One child died, and two others are being treated at the medical college," the District Magistrate told PTI.

Advertisement

The remaining two children, Pavan (14) and Shaban (12), who were stranded atop the tank, were safely rescued at around 5.20 am by an Indian Air Force helicopter, officials told PTI.

The operation lasted about 15 minutes. They were later taken to Gorakhpur for treatment.

Also Read | Stranded in Dubai amid war, Indian couple seeks help

How the rescue operation unfolded Efforts were made overnight to construct an alternate route to reach the stranded children, but rain disrupted these operations, prompting authorities to seek aerial assistance, the District Magistrate said, expressing gratitude to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The rescue operation was carried out on the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, who took immediate cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the stranded children were brought down safely without any negligence, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate (DM) Shivsharanappa was quoted by PTI as saying that the rescue operation was carried out in close coordination with the Air Force and the state administration, with continuous communication maintained throughout the planning phase.

"As part of our planning, we were in constant contact with Air Force officials. I thank the Chief Minister's office. Their coordination made this possible. At around 5:30 in the morning, an Air Force helicopter rescued two children, and they are safe. The helicopter landed directly at Gorakhpur," he said.

According to the IAF's Central Air Command (CAC), the operation was launched following a request from state government authorities after the children got stuck on top of the structure due to damage to the access ladder.

Advertisement

In a post on X, CAC, IAF wrote, “On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi-17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.”

"The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged. The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF's professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need."

Advertisement

Officials confirmed that both children are safe following the rescue. Further details are awaited.