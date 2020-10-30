Five things to know about LTC cash voucher scheme

If a person spends less than the required amount--three times the LTC cash allowance--the tax exemption and the LTC cash allowance will stand reduced by the proportion of the shortfall in spending. According to the finance ministry, in the case of a person who could spend only 75% of the requirement, the entitlement of LTC cash allowance and the tax break will stand reduced to that extent. Taking advance from the employer and not spending the required amount can land one in a spot. The proportion of unspent LTC cash payout needs to be returned to the employer. Details of the scheme for non-central government employees are awaited. The ministry has broadly said the terms applying to central government employees will be applicable to non-central government employees too. The 12 October communication from the finance ministry in the case of central government employees had said that half of the LTC allowance and full leave encashment amount may be paid as advance but immediate recovery of full advance in the case of non-utilisation and recovery of unutilized portion of the advance with penal interest will be undertaken.