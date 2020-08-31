Five things to watch out for in India's April-June GDP data

Coronavirus triggered a dual shock in the economy both from supply and demand side. Capital goods, signifying investment demand in the economy, shrank for the 18th month in a row in June. This could reflect in the Gross Fixed Capital Formation representing investment activity in the GDP data for June quarter which has been contracting for the preceding three quarters. Private consumption demand which have been holding positive till March quarter may see massive decline in June quarter as the pandemic induced mobility restrictions forced consumers to stay at home while income losses forced consumers to cut down their discretionary spending.