Five things to watch out for in RBI's monetary policy announcement

Majority of bankers and economists are expecting the MPC to keep its powder dry and announce a status quo policy after three days of deliberation. A Mint survey had showed that six out of 10 bankers polled expect RBI to keep policy repo rate on hold at 4%, while the rest are expecting a 25 basis points cut. This is contrary to a Bloomberg poll of 44 economists which showed that the street remains divided with 22 economists expecting a 25 basis points cut, one projects a 50 basis points move and the rest see no change. Many who are expecting a pause also believe that the space for further rate cuts is limited as RBI is near the rate cutting cycle. Hence, they believe that it would be prudent for RBI to act in the October meeting once they have greater clarity on both growth and inflation. However, a majority of the respondents polled by Mint also expect RBI to do a 50 basis points rate cut before the end of the financial year.