Five wagons of goods train derail at Bengal’s New Maynaguri station, train services diverted to other route

Five wagons of an empty goods train were derailed in West Bengal on Monday morning. The train services on the route were diverted on the alternative route and the restoration work is underway

Published24 Sep 2024, 10:30 AM IST
West Benga: Train derailed at New Maynaguri station in the Alipurdua Division on Tuesday.
An empty goods train derailed at New Mayanaguri station in the Alipurdua Division of West Bengal on Tuesday morning. After the accident, the train services on the route were diverted to another route, and the investigation is underway to find the cause of the train derailment, reported ANI. 

The restoration work is currently underway at the station to restart the train services on the route. To minimise the impact on train operations, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone is monitoring the situation carefully. 

No casualty was reported in the accident, which occurred around 6 am on Tuesday. Soon after the accident, senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Alipurduar, arrived at the scene to oversee the situation.

The station has five operational lines. Hence, the train services will be fully restored shortly after the repair work will be completed later in the day.

Station Superintendent Mukesh Kumar told ANI, "As far as the information available, a goods train derailed, it happened around 6:20 am today. There have been no casualties. Restoration work is underway".

Alipurduar Division DRM Amarjit Gautam said that the department is trying to fully restore the traffic as soon as possible and the investigation is underway. 

“This morning, around five wagons of an empty goods train derailed near New Maynaguri station. We are trying to restore traffic. The cause of this (accident) is yet to be ascertained. The team is checking it...We are investigating,” Alipurduar Division DRM Amarjit Gautam told ANI on Monday.

When asked about the exact reason for the train derailment and the possibility of any attempt to tamper with the railway line, Amarjit Gautam said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be found after a probe.

The recent incident has come in the backdrop of multiple events of train derailment attempts. Few days ago, a major train tragedy was thwarted after railway authorities had found an empty gas cylinder placed on the tracks. The gas cylinder was spotted by a loco pilot who applied emergency rakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

