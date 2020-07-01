Five ways real estate will change forever

With the constraint of having to stay near one’s place of work having vanished for some and reduced for many, there will be an increasing preference to move away from the polluted and congested parts of the city. Cities like Bengaluru, supported by imminent metro rail connectivity, are already witnessing a shift toward the suburbs. This, backed by the sound economics of owning a home in the suburbs compared to paying high rentals in city centre apartments, is shifting the preference back towards ownership in more affordable peripheral locations. There will be a marked preference for plotted residential developments or a floor thereof (“builder floors") over apartments due to lesser density, more open spaces and lower cost of acquisition.