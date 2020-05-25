Home > News > India > Five-year-old boy flies back home alone from Delhi as domestic flights resume
Vihaan Sharma. (ANI)

Five-year-old boy flies back home alone from Delhi as domestic flights resume

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2020, 08:05 PM IST PTI

  • The BIAL said it has registered 43 departures and 31 arrivals on Monday as the domestic flight services resumed
  • The boy was among those who arrived from Delhi as domestic air services resumed after two months of covid-19 lockdown

BENGALURU : It was a sweet homecoming for five-year-old Vihaan Sharma who flew back here alone on Monday from Delhi and was received by his mother.

The boy was among those who arrived from Delhi as domestic air services resumed after two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

His mother told reporters that he was coming to Bengaluru after three months. Vihaan was with his grand parents in Delhi.

"Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLR Airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers," the Bangalore International Airport Limited, which manages the city's Kempegowda International Airport(KIA), tweeted.


While giving its approval for the flight services, the Karnataka government attached a condition that all those coming from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine.

The BIAL said it has registered 43 departures and 31 arrivals on Monday as the domestic flight services resumed.

It added that 74 flights were cancelled.

