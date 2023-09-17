Five-day session of Parliament begins tomorrow, proceedings to move to new building Tuesday2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM IST
A five-day session of Parliament is set to begin Monday, September 18, 2023, amid intense buzz on whether the government will have some surprise in store. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.